Nick Cannon is expecting his 11th child

Nick Cannon is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021.

On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING ," she captioned one of the posts.

Another photo shows Cannon kissing Scott's stomach.

Scott announced that she is pregnant, expecting her third baby on Instagram on Oct. 26, debuting her bump under a bodycon dress. She did not share any further details at the time.