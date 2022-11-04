Prince Harry sells his stories for $20 million: report

Prince Harry's much-hyped memoir 'Spare' has raised eyebrows among the concerns before its release.

Th book, set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023, has been talk of the town about its content since the Duke announced its release date.

It's being reported that Harry's publishers paid him $20 million for his stories, it is now known what he plans to do with his big paycheck.

The Duke of Sussex, according to a spokesman from Penguin Random House, said that he will “support British charities with donations from his proceeds from ‘Spare.'”

They wrote: “Harry has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.”

They added The Duke would also donate to the non-profit WellChild in the amount of $347,000.