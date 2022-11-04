Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle brutally mocked live on TV

Known TV presenter Megyn Kelly has seemingly expressed her furstration at Meghan's behavior as she described the Duchess as a "commoner".



Kelly had some strong words to say about the Duchess of Sussex on her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday. The presenter certainly didn't hold back and mocked Meghan again during her show.



"There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune", said the presenter.

Kelly tried to expose the irony behind Meghan's attempts at dissociating herself and Harry from the royal family, pointing out that the Duchess has "less than 22% approval rating" in the UK.

The Talk show host also accused Lilibet's mom of lying about the claims she made about having researched the royal family before marrying Prince Harry.

Kelly also poked fun at Meghan's victim narrative and the image the former actress has tried to create as a "working royals". She also ridiculed Prince Harry's wife for constantly referring to Harry as her "husband". "We get it. You bagged the gorilla. Congratulations! You got the big bear", she added.