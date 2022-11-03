Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to Kendall Jenner with sweet throwback snap

Kim Kardashian on Thursday sent birthday greetings to Kendall Jenner.
In honour of the model’s 27th birthday, the SKIMS founder penned a touching tribute to let Jenner know what a special part of her life she is.
“Happy Birthday kendalljenner I love you forever and ever! Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out. Happy Birthday sister," Kim 42, wrote alongside an adorable throwback shot of her baby sister.
Jennifer Lopez sends temperature soaring with latest photoshoot in black sleepwear
Kate Middleton rocked an overall beige look
Jennifer Aniston shares hair tutorial showing her fans how to get gorgeous natural curls like her
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly started dating after the actor parted ways with Camila Morrone
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trying to appear 'relatable' to the public