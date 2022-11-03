Queen Elizabeth II’s never before seen images go up for auction

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II’s photos of her fixing behind the wheel of a military vehicle and tinkering under the bonnet are set to go up for an auction.



As per the reports, the photos are being unveiled for the first time show the late monarch swapping the palace for a garage. The photos were kept by the late Major Violet Wellesley who was the Princess’s ATS driving instructor.

According to The Mirror, the documents which are now being auctioned by the daughter of the close companion of Miss Violet,

She reportedly praised the late monarch in the documents for getting “thoroughly dirty” in the role. “She insisted on being treated as an ordinary ATS subaltern and of receiving no favours whatsoever,” she wrote.

“I remember what a lot of enjoyment she got out of being behind the scenes for a change when the King and Queen inspected our training centre.”

She shared that Elizabeth was an “outstanding” driver for a beginner.