Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left Queen’s funeral ‘angry as ever’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a return to the UK in September this year after the death of Queen Elizabeth, but a royal expert thinks the couple was left feeling ‘angry as ever’ at the end of their stay.

According to Mirror UK, royal author Tom Bower believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resumed their feud with the royal family during their trip to the UK instead of thawing it out.

In a chat with SiriusXM, Bower claimed, “In the end, they (Prince Harry and Meghan) left Britain after the Queen's funeral feeling as angry as ever, if not more…”

“Because they had been excluded from various events especially a reception for the heads of states, (Harry) not been allowed to wear his uniform and there was no reconciliation between them and Kate and William,” he continued.

Bower then added, “The Sussexes released a photo of themselves to media, hours after The King unveiled his snaps with William and Kate. This was the resumption of hostilities from Montecito to the Royal Family.”

The royal expert went on to suggest that Meghan and Harry’s photo was ‘absolutely a middle finger’ to the new King Charles ‘to say we can exist and flourish without you lot.’