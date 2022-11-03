Princess Diana promised she will have Prince William succeed Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Diana was in favour of making Prince William the next monarch, not Charles.
The former Princess of Wales, who reportedly had a 'highly combustible' marriage with His Majesty, had royal staff terrified of their fights.
Christopher Anderson in his book quotes an incident when Charles demanded due 'respect' from Diana.
“‘Do you know who I am?’ he demanded of his wife.
“Diana answered that he was a ‘f–king animal,'” writes Andersen. “You will never be King!” she shouted. “William will succeed your mother. I will see to that.”
Charles and Diana's marriage eventually ended in 1996.
The first season of the show debuted on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and it remained in the streamer’s global Top 10...
The trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is released, unleashing a new side of Pandora
The movie debuted on Netflix on September 11, 2022, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain
Julie Powell's fans think she died of coronavirus
King Charles stands firm as Rishi Sunak performs U-turn on COP27
Matthew Perry talks about his favourite 'Friends' episode