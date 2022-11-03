Kanye West pays settlement to former employee amid his accusations against rapper

Kanye West now called Ye has paid settlement to a former worker who recently accused the American rapper of praising Adolf Hitler and Nazi during work related meetings.

According to documents seen by NBC News, West, paid the former worker who alleged that the musician complimented Hitler or Nazis. However, West denied the claims in the settlement, as reported by the outlet.

Multiple sources who worked with West or interacted with him in professional settings in the last five years told the outlet that he brought up conspiracy theories about Jewish people and spoke positively about the disgraced Nazi dictator.

Three ex-employees accused that on numerous occasions West used anti-Semitic language and another three people recalled a 2018 incident when West went on an anti-Semitic rant while at TMZ’s offices.

Conceptual artist Ryder Ripps, who has worked with West for five years until 2018, told All of the Lights singer brought up the ugly conspiracy theories and commended Nazis during meetings, reported NBC News.

"He had told me a bunch of (expletive) about like, how ‘Nazis are good at propaganda," Ripps told the outlet, while also saying West claimed, "Jews have codes.”

Ripps, who is Jewish, reportedly told West asked him, "You're not offended that like I’m interested in Nazis or something," in reference to an upset Jewish employee.

"With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession," Ripps added.

However, reps for West did not respond to a request for comment from the news outlet.

As per the CNN report last week, West was accused of creating a hostile work environment, in part, because he was obsessed with Hitler, according to a business executive who worked for West.

The business executives had a settlement with West over the workplace complaints, CNN reported.

NBC News said the settlement it reported on Wednesday appears to be different from the settlement CNN outlined.

Previously, major brands like Adidas, GAP have fled from West following his anti-Semitic remarks last month after 10 years of relationship with the Yeezy designer.

The famous wax museum Madame Tussauds London also pulled his wax figure from its viewing in protest against the rapper.

This entire backlash was faced by West after he posted a bizarre Tweet "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" he wrote on October 9, 2022.