Mindy Kaling recalls confronting a potential robber while 8 months pregnant

Mindy Kaling revealed a terrifying encounter she had with a stranger, when she was heading out for dinner with Office co-star and friend B.J. Novak in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress detailed the incident on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that someone broke into Novak’s car during that outing, and she was pregnant with her daughter Katherine, now 4.

“The most genuinely scary situation I've ever been in was when I was actually eight-and-a-half-months pregnant with her," Kaling explained. "I went to dinner with my friend B.J. Novak... he parked the car and we got out of the car, I noticed there was a weird kind of guy, staring at us from the parking meter.”

“Then we walked down to go to the restaurant,” she continued. “Restaurant's closed, for whatever reason. And then we walked back to the car, and when we walk back to the car — what we think is the car — we're like, 'Oh, that's probably not it, because there's somebody sitting in the driver's seat,' and we keep walking.”

After a while, Kaling and Novak realised that they walked too far, the part of two walked back to the vehicle. The Mindy Project star noted that his car was a “fancy” one that automatically locks.

“We go back to the car and the guy that we had talked to by the meter had gotten into B.J.'s car, was sitting in the driver's seat and had B.J.'s laptop open and was on B.J.'s laptop," she recalled incredulously. "Which is so strange — he didn't try to steal his stuff.”

Even though Mindy was pregnant at the time, during their confrontation, the actress blocked the driver’s side door.

“My sense of my sense of justice was greater than my sense of wanting to live," she joked. “And then B.J. went to their side, and was like, 'What did you take?'" she continued. "The guy kept looking over at the door to try to get out. I was sitting there like, 'You're not going anywhere.' Finally, B.J. got his laptop back and all of his stuff and he nodded to me, like, 'You can open the door and let him out.'"

Then, Kaling said the "strangest" thing happened. When the man exited the car, he told the duo, "You guys should be careful. Anybody could just get into your car."

"As though this whole thing had been this like, ruse, he had planned to teach us a valuable lesson," she said with a laugh. "By the way, it did teach us that! And then he kinda wandered away."



