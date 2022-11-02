Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Marathi film 'Veer Daudale Saat'

Mahesh Manjrekar revealed Akshay Kumar as the actor who will portray Chhatrapati Shivaji in his next Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat at the film's Mahurat ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai, according to PinkVilla.



The actor shared about playing the role of the Maratha ruler that he is honoured to get this role and it is a huge responsibility on him to do his part well.

Akshay said, "It is an honour to play this role. It is actually a big responsibility to play such a legendary character. I feel so good to be playing this part. It is going to be a dream come true role for me.”

Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial Veer Daudale Saat is based on the seven Maratha officers of Swarajya, who were appointed by Chhatrapati Shivaji. This film will also mark Akshay's debut in the Marathi film industry.

Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu which had a disappointing performance at the box office.