King Charles issues new statement on Cop27 attendance after Rishi Sunak confirms to attend summit

King Charles III has issued a new statement on Cop27 attendance after the United Kingdom' new Prime Minister's major U-turn as Rishi Sunak confirmed he will head to Egypt later this month for the upcoming climate change summit.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "As it was made clear previously, in unanimous agreement with Government His Majesty will not be attending COP27.



"His focus is on the pre-COP reception at Buckingham Palace this Friday, where senior business leaders, experts and NGOs can discuss the important work of the summit and explore ways in which public-private partnership can help tackle climate change.



"His Majesty looks forward to hosting the PM and other global leaders at the event."



It comes after Sunak confirmed his attendance at the event, saying "there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change," adding: "no energy security without investing in renewables."



Prior to his trip to Egypt, Mr Sunak will be among the guests at Friday's reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.