Justin, Hailey Bieber drop adorable snaps of their new adopted dog

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber announced that they have adopted a new dog to expand their family of three.

The Peaches hitmaker and the model debuted their tiny dog who they have named Piggy Lou Bieber on their respective Instagram accounts.

Hailey dropped an adorable image of Piggy on her story on the photo-sharing app with the caption, "This is Oscar's new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber."

The couple is already parents to their Maltese Yorkie named Oscar who they adopted right after tying the knot in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin shared a series of photos on his social media offering insight into his Halloween celebrations with Hailey, Oscar, and their newly adopted dog.

The singer could be seen cuddling both his doggies while he was dressed as Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and his wife stands right next to him as a sultry vampire in the photographs.

“Happy Halloween," Justin captioned the post.







