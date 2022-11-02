Princess Diana lovers will watch 'The Crown' despite 'disgusting' remarks

Princess Diana advocates will watch The Crown regardless of objecting to the story line.
Season five of the Netflix series showcases the former Princess of Wales marriage fallout with King Charles and her fleeting affairs that come later leading up to her death in 1997.
While there has been great resistance to the story, columnist Jane Moore from The Sun believes the series will still hit big numbers.
Moore quotes Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet: “Their filming is commercially driven, and they are simply interested in attracting as many viewers as possible.”
She adds: "Mark my words. Despite the widespread criticism and the online message boards flooded with virtue signallers saying how disgusted they are by The Crown’s exploitation of Princess Diana, her marriage breakdown and subsequent death, the majority of them will still watch and it will be “trending” within hours of series five being released next week."
"Princess Diana was box office when she was alive. And she remains so 25 years after her death," continued Ms Moore.
"If you don’t like it, help to forge algorithmic change by refusing to watch it," she noted.
