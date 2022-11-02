Princess Diana Pakistani lover snubbed marriage due to 'cultural differences'

Princess Diana never married her British-Pakistani love interest, Dr Hasnat Khan.



While the latter has never revealed the reason of his split with the Princess, Hasnat's father admitted Diana could never be his daughter-in-law.

Dr. Rashid Khan told Daily Express “He is not going to marry her."

“We are looking for a bride for him. She should be rich, among the upper middle class. She should at least be a Pakistani Muslim girl.”

Speaking of his son, Rashid revealed that Hasnat admitted a union was never possible between him and Diana.

“If I married her, our marriage would not last for more than a year. We are culturally so different from each other,” the father claims his son remarked to him. “She is from Venus and I am from Mars. If it ever happened, it would be like a marriage from two different planets.”

Meanwhile, Diana was head over heels in love with Hasnat. “He has given me all the things I need," she would tell her friends.