Meghan Markle’s ‘inappropriate’ request denied by late Queen: Details

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly made a special request on her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry that was deemed ‘inappropriate’ by the late Queen Elizabeth and outright denied, reported Mirror UK.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were gifted the quaint Frogmore Cottage at Windsor by the Queen on their wedding, actually wanted a different living arrangement, and requested that they be allowed to live within Windsor Castle.

The castle has served as home to the royal family for about a millennium, and was the home for the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and while many royal family members have lived on properties on castle grounds, only the monarch lived within the castle itself.

Thus, according to The Times, when Prince Harry and Meghan requested if ‘living quarters could be made available after their marriage’ within the Windsor Castle, the late Queen ‘politely but firmly suggested’ that they live at Frogmore Cottage instead.

It is pertinent to mention that the late Queen gifting her grandson Prince Harry Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift was understood to be a big deal within royal circles; the monarch considered the cottage her own ‘backyard’, given that her entrance to the castle gardens is next to the cottage.