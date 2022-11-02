Matthew Perry takes hilarious jibe at ‘Friends’ residual checks: ‘Just bought Iowa’

Friends star Matthew Perry has just surprised fans with his hilarious quips about the Friends residual checks.
The conversation began once SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Friends star, “You talked with Diane Sawyer about the resurgence of Friends over the last few years, and it made me wonder.”
“Are the Friends checks that come in today, would you characterize them as bountiful checks? Or would you say it's a trickle at this point?”
The star responded with a hilarious quip and admitted, “Well, yesterday I bought Iowa “so “They're not bad.”
He even added how “they come in form of a text: 'You just made this.' And I go, 'Oh, great.'” (sic)
The conversation didn’t end there either and before concluding Cohen asked, “I heard you really had your eye on Colorado” and Perry responded by saying, “Yeah I did. But The Rock got that.”
The interview also featured conversations about Perry’s dating life, dating apps and sobriety.
