Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ will not return for season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled at Netflix after two seasons, per Variety.

Brian Young, the series showrunner, announced the news in an Instagram post sharing that the streamer will not be renewing the show for a third season.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote.

“This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

Based on the popular Winx Club cartoon, the show debuted on Netflix in January 2021, and premiered its second season on September 16, 2022. Season 1 of the live-action consisted of six episodes while Season 2 was made up of seven.



The cast included Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier among many others.

Previously, the Decider reported that the showrunners were “confident” for a season 3 of the show.

The cast was expressed their optimistism as Paulina Chávez, who plays the earth fairy Flora, in a roundtable with RadioTimes.com, said, “We want to leave them wanting more, which I think we did.” Even Abigail Cowen, who plays fire fairy Bloom, added, “We just hope for a season 3.”