Max George’s girlfriend Maisie Smith flashes ring, fans speculate couple’s engagement

Maisie Smith has continued to fuel engagement speculation that she is engaged to her boyfriend Max George after sporting a ring in another loved-up video posted to Instagram on Monday.

They first sparked engagement rumours last week when she was spotted sporting a ring on her wedding finger during a romantic trip away.

The EastEnders actress, 21, and The Wanted star, 34, were sat on an open-top bus as the soap star posed with her arm affectionately draped over his shoulder.

Maisie looked happier than ever in the loved-up clip, as she wore a form-fitting leopard print dress with a pair of large shades.

Upon closer inspection, Maisie's ring did appear to be a piece of costume jewellery rather than a diamond engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Max looked dapper in a quarter-zip polo shirt and a pair of grey cream trousers with chunky Converse platforms.

It comes after Maisie Smith flashed a huge ring on her wedding finger for the first time - prompting fans to question if they are now engaged.

Earlier this week in a new Tik Tok, Maisie revealed that her boyfriend Max was her 'childhood crush'.