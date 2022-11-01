Sophie Turner steps outside in style with Joe Jonas for stroll together in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas set major couple goals as they stepped out shopping in New York's East Village on Monday.

The Game Of Thrones actress, 26, looked out of the world as she stepped out in a pair of black boots, leggings, and a long-sleeve T-shirt with a patchwork leather bomber jacket with tones of brown, burgundy, black and gray.



The Staircase star wore natural makeup as she completed the look with a pair of dark square-framed sunglasses.

Meanwhile, The Gotta Find You carried the shopping bag as he strolled along in faded black jeans, a black T-shirt with a U-shaped neckline that displayed just a smidge of chest hair, and a gold chain and medal.

The musician donned an olive green jacket and red-framed glasses.

The couple have been adjusting to life as parents of two.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Their youngest child, a daughter, was born on July 14. The little one's name has not been released. They are also parents to two-year-old Willa.

The singer has been gearing up to join siblings Kevin and Nick for the Jonas Brothers Live in Las Vegas concert series set to take place November 10–12.











