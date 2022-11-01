Matthew Perry had difficulty working in ‘Friends’ because of Jennifer Aniston: Here’s why

File Footage

Matthew Perry revealed that working on the hit comedy show Friends became difficult for him because of his crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston.



In a conversation with Diana Sawyer for ABC News, the 17 Again actor recalled having an infatuation with The Morning Show star and his other two co-actors, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

"Well, how can you not have a crush on Jenny? And Courteney? And Lisa?" Perry said. "It made it kind of difficult to go to work because I had to pretend that I didn't."

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry penned that he met Aniston for the first time three years before the NBC show.

He admitted that he was “immediately taken” by her presence and asked her out but Aniston made it quite clear that she just wanted to be friends with him.

The duo later met on the comedy show set and Perry realized that he was “still crushing badly on Jennifer Aniston."

"Our hellos and goodbyes became awkward. And then I'd ask myself, How long can I look at her? Is three seconds too long?” Perry wrote in his book.

However, Perry mentioned that the "shadow" of his crush "disappeared in the hot glow of the show" as its popularity increased. "That, and her deafening lack of interest."