Prince Harry 'rakes over the past' with upcoming memoir

A royal expert dubbed Prince Harry as a “victim” of the “therapeutic era” as the royal continues to cling to his past.
Royal expert Tom Slater said that the father-of-two appears as someone that needs to constantly "rake over the past".
He labelled him as a "victim" of the "therapeutic era".
During his conversation with Sky News Australia, Slater said: “I don’t think that’s very good for him and it’s certainly not a very good look for the Royal Family which you’re constantly seeing these sorts of stories all over the coals.
"When the whole point of this was they were meant to move on and sort of carve out a private life.
"It’s a funny kind of private life when you’re constantly talking about your own experiences in the media and in your own ghost-written biographies."
