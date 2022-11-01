Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir tops best-seller lists ahead of release

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell memoir titled Spare is already topping best-seller lists two months before its release on January 10, 2023, reported Express UK.



The highly-anticipated book, being published by Penguin Random House, was first announced last year and faced delays before the publishing house confirmed its title and release date just last week, and is proving to be an extremely popular title on online retail giant Amazon.

As per reports, Prince Harry’s memoir has topped two of Amazon’s best-selling lists; the book is currently on top of the Royal Historical Biographies and Biography Reference book lists.

Spare, translated into 16 languages, is also third on Amazon’s overall book charts, with Colleen Hoover’s It Starts with Us and Jamie Oliver’s Simple One-Pan Wonders emerging as the top two.

It is also on top of Amazon’s ‘hot new releases in book’ chart, which indicates that the memoir is proving to be popular with people and that many want to read it when it officially releases.