PTI march: Arms should be issued to LEAs for self-defence, says Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on November 1, 2022. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: Referring to the audio leak purportedly featuring Ali Amin Gandapur and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash’s statement about “licensed arms”, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that he would formally request the coalition government and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif that the personnel of law informant agencies deployed for stopping “armed groups’ intend to invade Islamabad should be given arms and ammunitions for “self-defence”.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah, however, said that the government decided to equip the police and security personnel with only teargas shells and rubber bullets to deal with the long march.

“The group or long march aimed at attacking Islamabad should be stopped,” he added.