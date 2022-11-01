King Charles 'meddling' with Rishi Sunak PM business: 'Much style'

King Charles III is slamming Rishi Sunaks' COP27 ban on him with his own celebration.

The conference, that Sunak himself plans to snub, is close to the King's heart due to his love for the environment.

Amid this, Charles has decided to host his own reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the summit.



The advice to stop the King from attending came from N0. 10 officials.



Praising the King for his bravery, netizens have turned to Twitter to laud the monarch.

“King Charles flips an Eiffel Tower-sized middle finger at UK Gov due to being told not to attend COP-27," writes one.

“King Charles is showing his 'meddling' hand already," adds another.

A third tweets: “Meddling with such style, too - carry on meddling, sir.”

Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson adds: “A reception at Buckingham Palace is one helluva subtweet.

“This is C3 sticking it to climate denialists in general and Rishi Sunak specifically.”