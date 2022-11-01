Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with Halloween pumpkin carving life hack

Jennifer Aniston got into Halloween spirit with her special friend, Sandra Bullock as they carved a pumpkin for the festive bash.

The two divas surprised their fans with life-saving Halloween pumpkin carving skills and fans cannot stop gushing over their adorable video.

The Friends star, 53, took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a video in which she was seen skillfully carving a pumpkin following lifestyle influencer Barbara Costello's advice, shared on TikTok.

Aniston was seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle as she followed the TikTok hack and continue to cut the pumpkin.

"For this next portion, we're going to have to put on some goggles," the Emmy winner said. "Just for safety."

The Murder Mystery actress then proceeds to remove the seeds and design the pumpkin's face. As Aniston adds cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, Sandra quips, "the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole."

Aniston captioned the post, "Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack." She also tagged Babs in the video, "Special thanks to my friends for indulging me. Happy Halloween everybody!!"

Fans lauded Aniston’s skills in the comments section. Her BFF Courteney Cox also commented, “Good job Jen.” David Spade added, “I feel like some of this is cheating.”