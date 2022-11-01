Travis Scott parties in Miami without Kylie Jenner following cheating scandal

Travis Scott was spotted partying solo in Miami amid cheating scandals, per Page Six.

The rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament. After his performance, Scott headed to megaclub E11even where he rolled up at nearly 4 in the morning to party with friends.

“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth… The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform,” an insider told the outlet, adding that he was also joined by fellow rapper Future.

Travis Scott performing poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The outlet shared that Scott “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle” and told the crowd, “if there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is,”

The rapper, 31, also asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to one of his friends in his entourage.

As Scott partied in the wee hours of the morning, his girlfriend celebrated Halloween in her Los Angeles home with their two kids, -year-old Stormi and their son, whom they welcomed in February.

Cheating rumours began floating after Instagram model Rojean Kar claimed earlier in October that Scott had cheated on Jenner with her.

The model was previously in a brief relationship in 2013 with the rapper before he got together with Kylie. However, Scott has ‘vehemently’ denied the accusations in a social media post following the allegations.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017 and briefly broke up in 2019 but they rekindled their romance in 2021 and have been going strong ever since.