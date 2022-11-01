Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott celebrate Halloween in angelic costumes amid cheating rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott set happy family goals this Halloween amid cheating rumors.

The couple, alongside their children dressed up as angels as they celebrated the spooky holiday on Monday.

The Kardashians star and the rapper accompanied by daughter Stormi, 4, and their 8-months-old baby boy donned their all-white angelic costumes.

The snaps were posted on Kylie's Instagram Stories for Halloween 2022. The mirror selfie, clicked by the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed the family dressed in all-white coordinating outfits.

Kylie was seen clad in a figure-hugging white dress accessorized with a pointy choker and a pair of angel wings.

Young Stormi followed her mom's style as she wore a white silk blouse and pearl necklaces. Her wings were drapped in white lace, while a fluffy halo headband completed her look.

Travis and the baby boy also followed the white the theme. The rapper sported a white jacket and shirt with white pants, topped off with a beige hat. Their son — whose name is yet to be announced – was dressed in a tiny pair of angel wings.

The beauty mogul also revealed that it was all Stormi's idea. "Stormi said lets be angels," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.