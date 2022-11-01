Gisele Bündchen neighbour targeted for 'suspected arson attack' in Miami

Gisele Bündchen's neighbour's home was attacked in a suspected arson attack in Miami, as per RadarOnline.

The video shows that the house's roof was charred from the fire, and several parts of the home were destroyed.

The three-bedroom house, beside the ablazed house, cost the model whopping $1.25 million when bought months before settling her divorce with Tom Brady.

Police reportedly took one person into custody after determining the cause of the fire was some foul play.

As per the records, the 42-year-old, without any fanfare, purchased a Miami cottage through an LLC mere two weeks before her former husband, Tom Brady, returned to the NFL.

The report further adds that the suspected arson attack raised genuine concerns about the safety of the couple's children amid their divorce.

The NFL star's decision to return to the field was reportedly a source of contention for the couple.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady filed for an annulment of marriage on October 28 in Glades County, Florida.