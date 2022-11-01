Kanye West storms out after heated exchange at son Saint’s soccer game

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was seen getting into an argument at his son Saint’s soccer game in Los Angeles, per TMZ.

In footage obtained by the outlet, the rapper, 45, was spotted having a heated exchange with an unidentified individual on the side-line of rapper’s six-year-old’s game. The individual appeared to be a parent of one of the kids.

Recently, the rapper has faced a public backlash and professional repercussions following his controversial anti-Semitic remarks.

Kim Kardashian, the rapper’s ex-wife, sat nearby in a lawn chair flanked by security, but did not visibly react as the disgraced designer stood about 30 feet away, waving his arms in seeming frustration.

The ex-couple, who also share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, did not interact with each other at all during the sporting event. In fact, the outlet noted that the Skims founder did not react to Ye’s antics at all.

Another woman — who appeared to be a family friend — then approached Ye and said something that prompted the musician to storm off the field.

West took a few minutes to cool off and eventually returned to watch the rest of Saint’s game without any further drama, a witness shared with TMZ.

Given West’s anti-Semitic remarks, the rapper as faced many financial repercussions which includes being dropped by brands like GAP, Adidas, Balenciaga. Ye was also dropped by his talent agency CAA and the law firm handling his divorce proceedings following his antisemitic tirades this month.