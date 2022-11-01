BTS’ RM to release his solo album soon: Details inside

K-pop sensation BTS member RM is set to release his first solo album soon.



On November 1, Soompi reported that RM will release his solo music album at the end of this month.

The RM's upcoming solo music album is in the final stages of its preparation and it is expected to release on November 25, 2022. However, the final details of the upcoming album have not been revealed yet.

BTS's official label Big Hit Music also confirmed that "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.”

RM will be the third member of the BTS to release his first-ever solo album after J-Hope Jack in the box and Jin The Astronaut.

Recently, RM confirmed his appearance on tvN’s upcoming drama The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge.