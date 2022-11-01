Harry's book could be a best-seller but won't go down too well with Britons

Some royal commentators see hypocrisy at the heart of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s assertion that the couple left the royal jobs to become 'financially independent'.



No matter what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do, they’re, according to some, still cashing in on their status as A-list members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted “space to focus on the next chapter,” as they said in a bombshell statement when they decided to quit the royal jobs in 2020. But, it seems as they still cling to the past and cashing their royal life staying away from the Firm.

Harry, who's living in self-imposed exile after his stormy exit from the British royal family, is releasing a tell-all memoir early next year. Beyond the book contract, with a rumored price tag of at least $20 million, Harry and Meghan have also signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry's book could be a bestseller, but some royal experts think the project has become risky for the Duke. It may not go down too well with the British public.