Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' drops further on box office on Day 6

Thank God, a recently released movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, debuted to poor box office results. According to the Hindustan Times, the movie only made INR 4 crore on its sixth day in theatres.

As per reports, the film did not manage to live up to expectations and minted INR 4 crore on its sixth day in theatres taking its total collection to INR 29 crore in six days; moreover, the reviews coming from the film have mostly been negative.



The film slowed down after a decent start at the box office as it collected INR 8 crore on its first day in theatres.

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office which collected INR 56 crore in its six days in theatres.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.