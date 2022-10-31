Anya Taylor-Joy, Malcolm McRae look happier than ever as couple take stroll in Studio City

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and her rumoured husband Malcolm McRae looked happier than ever when the couple stepped out for a stroll in Studio City.



The Peaky Blinders actress,26, looked chic in a sweet red and white gingham dress that showed off her long legs.

She paired it with some vintage-style white platform boots and cosied up to her beau.

The British-American actress's blonde tresses were styled down, while she hid her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, musician Malcolm - who performs pop, folk, rockabilly, rock, and musical theatre cut a casual figure in an oversized white shirt and baseball cap.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The couple have been making the most of their time abroad after Anya jetted to Australia in May to film the upcoming blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, in which she plays the titular character.

During her time in the country, her personal life has made headlines as rumours have swirled she and her boyfriend Malcolm secretly tied the knot.

She has been pictured on several occasions in Sydney wearing what appears to be a wedding ring but has yet to comment on the speculation.