Nicola Peltz feud with Victoria Beckham not over despite reunion at PSW

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham alleged fight has not been over yet even after they put up a loved-up display at Parish Fashion Week earlier this month.

An insider close to the family spiled to Daily Mail that nothing has changed between the fashion designer and her daughter-in-law.

The issue between the duo is “very much out in the open,” the source said before adding, “The fashion show didn't change anything.”

“There is no rapprochement,” the insider continued. “The girl seems to enjoy needling the Beckhams and Brooklyn thinks he is in the love story of the century, so it's unhappy.”

Victoria and Nicola had their moment of togetherness at the PFW show, however, they did not really interact with each other afterward, according to the outlet.

The Transformers star and Brooklyn Beckham did not even join Victoria at her after-show celebration party in the evening, revealed the insider.

Instead, the couple went to have dinner with Nicola’s family who were in the city at the time mainly because Vitoria did not make an effort to talk to the heiress after her show.

As for their social media activity, the publication pointed out that Victoria and her husband David Beckham never like Brooklyn’s Instagram posts when it features Nicola.

Also, Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated other artists that featured their work at PFW but not a single one of their posts was dedicated to Victoria.

They have not even liked any post shared by Victoria related to her show on the photo-sharing app, as per the outlet.