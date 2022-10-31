King Charles extends condolences to South Korean post deadly crowd surge

King Charles III extended his condolences to the President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol following the fatal crowd surge.
More than 150 people lost their lives in a crowd surge that happened in the cosmopolitan area of Itaewon when 100,000 people flocked to the district to mark Halloween.
“I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul,” Charles wrote.
“However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families.
"We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered an injury,” he added.
"Recalling our meeting during your own gracious visit to London to attend the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen, please be assured that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning,” the Sovereign added.
Meghan Markle’s close friend and her go-to designer dedicates his collection to Kate Middleton
Queen Consort Camilla’s rarely-seen kids attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19
Prince Harry is all set to ring in the new year with the release of his bombshell memoir on January 9, 2023
The heartrending limited series on Netflix stars Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandra.
Prince Harry's book’s title was recently unveiled which soon met with the criticism
George Floyd's family was mulling over suing Ye for $250 million for unfounded claims on Floyd's death