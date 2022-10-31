Royal Family never treated Prince Harry like a ‘Spare’, says biographer

FileFootage

Prince Harry's book’s title was recently unveiled which soon met with the criticism as the Duke of Sussex titled his upcoming memoir Spare.



Challenging the title of the book, a royal expert dubbed Harry’s choice of title “tragic” as it hints at the prince’s “resentment as a little boy.”

During her conversation with GB News, award-winning journalist Angela Levin said that it’s interesting to learn how Harry’s book will be translated into other languages.

“So here in the UK, it’s Spare. Outside of the UK, it’s Leftovers and Neglected. And there’s another one — In the Shadows,” she explained.

“[He] also said he had more freedom, he had more opportunities. He was also incredibly close to his father. After Diana died, he said [Charles] really made sure… we were looked after and protected.”

The biographer noted: “And yet he is obviously going to try to smash the royal family [with his book]. The timing is appalling. King Charles is grieving and it’s before the coronation but he’s got to bring it out now.”

She further added: “He wasn’t treated like a spare. He was incredibly popular, the most popular next to the queen. Because he was mischievous, he was fun. He was very lively. William’s got a much harder life because it’s so demanding to be a king and to be an heir.”