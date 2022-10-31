Imran says unaware of 'undertaking' given by PTI on May 25 march

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during a video statement from Islamabad, on April 30, 2022. — Twitter/PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: In a reply to the Supreme Court (SC), PTI chair Imran Khan Monday said that he was unaware of any “statement or undertaking” given by his party leadership on his behalf related to the May 25 march.

The SC had ordered that the PTI chairman and his lawyers submit an answer by October 31 on the violations committed by the party during the May 25 march which restricted the party from holding its march near the Peshawar Morr between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

“The answering respondent respectfully submits that he was not aware of any statement or undertaking having been made before this honourable court on behalf of the ‘senior leadership of the PTI’ or on his behalf during the course of 25.05.2022 nor of the details, including as regards the D Chowk area, of the order passed by this Honourable Court around 06:00 p.m. on 25.05 2022,” said the former prime minister in his written response.



Assuring the court of holding it in the highest regard, Khan also said that there was “no question” of him “knowingly violating an undertaking” made before the court or not following its order.

The former prime minister also requested the court to allow him to submit a detailed response by November 3.



The PTI chair submitted his response to the contempt of court plea filed by the federal government against him in the Supreme Court over his long march to the federal capital.

At the last hearing, the apex court issued a show-cause notice to Khan according to the previous differing note.