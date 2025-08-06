‘Nonsense’: DG ISPR rubbishes rumours of Field Marshal eyeing presidency

Field Marshal Asim Munir. — ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has firmly denied speculation that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is aiming to become the country's head of state.

In an interview with The Economist, the chief military spokesperson termed such reports of the army chief becoming president as “nonsense”.

When asked how Pakistan would react to New Delhi's any future military action, the military spokesperson said it would begin by striking deeper within India. “We’ll start from the east,” he says. “They [India] also need to understand that they can be hit everywhere.”



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.