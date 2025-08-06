A lady health worker is administering drops of the anti-polio vaccine to a boy. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A five-month-old baby from Lakki Marwat in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tested positive for polio, bringing the country’s total cases this year to 19, confirmed the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday.

The fresh case from Union Council Sulemankhel is the 12th from the province alone, raising fresh concern among health officials.

The provincial health officials said that continued resistance to vaccination in parts of the province is putting more children at risk of this crippling disease.

The continued detection of polio cases highlights the ongoing threat to children, especially in areas with low vaccine acceptance.

It is crucial for communities to understand that repeated vaccination is essential to protect every child against poliovirus.

Multiple doses are needed to build and maintain immunity. Every unvaccinated child remains at risk and may contribute to further transmission of the virus.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations.

Despite significant improvements in the quality of polio vaccination campaigns nationwide, the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain a key area of concern due to restricted access, lack of female vaccinators, and operational challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination.

These barriers continue to hinder immunisation efforts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving thousands of children unvaccinated.

Over the past year, the Pakistan PEI has achieved significant progress. Since September 2024, six high-quality immunisation campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have successfully reached over 45 million children each.

The National Emergency Operations Centre is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between September and December 2025, in addition to targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts.

These sustained efforts are essential to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect children across the country.

A special high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary KP, Shahab Ali Shah, in Peshawar on August 2nd and 3rd.

District teams from South KP presented customised operational plans highlighting microplanning innovations, gap analyses, and strategies to overcome persistent challenges in high-risk areas.

After in-depth deliberations, a consensus roadmap was finalised, aligning district strategies with the provincial vision for a polio-free KP.

The next polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan will begin on 1st September, with a special focus on high-risk and priority areas, including South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five, quickly boosting their immunity and closing any gaps.

Parents and caregivers have been asked to ensure their children receive polio drops during this important campaign to help protect them from lifelong paralysis.

Polio eradication is a collective responsibility that requires unified efforts at all levels. While dedicated frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally critical for parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine.

Communities must play an active role by supporting vaccination efforts, dispelling misinformation, and encouraging others to protect their children through timely immunisation.