Pakistan stands out at international nuclear Olympiad with 4 medals

A team of Pakistani students secured one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2nd International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2025) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking a major milestone in the country’s atomic science education.
Organised under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the competition featured participants from 19 countries, including China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
Representing Pakistan, Muhammad Tayyab Bukhari of Beaconhouse School Abbottabad clinched the gold medal, while Ammar Asad Warraich from Siddique Public School Islamabad secured silver.
Bronze medals were awarded to Rawah Javed, also from Siddique Public School, and Tatheer Aima Naqvi from Chenab College Jhang.
The team was mentored by Dr Sajjad Tahir of the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and Dr Muhammad Maqsood from the Directorate of Education, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).
This accomplishment reflects the growing emphasis on scientific education in Pakistan and the role of institutions like PIEAS and PAEC in nurturing young talent.
It also underscores the country’s increasing participation in global scientific forums and its commitment to promoting peaceful applications of nuclear science across education, healthcare, agriculture, and industry.
