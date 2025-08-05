PTI workers take to streets to demand Imran Khan's release amid 'crackdown'

PTI workers participate in a protest rally in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 5, 2025. — X@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — marking the second anniversary of its founder Imran Khan's incarceration — on Tuesday kicked off its protest movement with workers and activists taking to the streets across the country to demand the former prime minister's release.

The PTI sources claimed that at least 300 of its activists were detained by police in Lahore in raids overnight. The PTI leaders claimed that police were conducting raids to arrest party leaders and workers.

The former PM, in a message posted on the party's X account, urged supporters to "come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country".

The former cricket star was elected prime minister in 2018 but was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in parliament.

His arrest in May 2023 sparked protests against the military nationwide, leading to a crackdown on the party.

Khan, who denies any wrongdoing, dismisses as politically motivated the dozens of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to disclosure of official secrets.

He was convicted in January in a corruption case, while being acquitted of other charges or receiving suspended sentences.

Ahead of the protest call, hundreds of Imran’s party members, including several parliamentarians, were convicted late last month on charges related to the May 9 protests against his arrest.

Peaceful demonstrations

The protest is being organised under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and supervised by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Expanding on the party's protest today, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in a statement said that he would be leading a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner.

"Rallies are being held today on the orders of the PTI founder," Gohar said, adding that they would not rest until securing the former PM's release.

Provincial Assembly members are directed to protest in their respective constituencies, while PTI leaders from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab have already communicated the plan to the central leadership. All ticket holders have also been placed on alert.

According to the announced plan, there will be peaceful protests in four provinces and Azad Kashmir and the elected representatives will hold such activities in their respective constituencies.

"Yes, there is a lack of coordination, mainly due to denial of our leadership’s meetings with the party founder and the restrictions being imposed, like imposition of Section 144 in the twin cities and elsewhere, and a crackdown on party people in Punjab," a senior PTI leader told The News over telephone.

According to the party's schedule, all MNAs and senators would gather outside Adiala Jail under the leadership of PTI founder's sister Aleema Khan.

PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said the movement would remain peaceful, stressing that the party was not seeking any confrontation.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly ramped up around Adiala Jail following a request for additional police deployment in anticipation of a planned protest by the PTI.

Security beefed up

In light of the former ruling party's protests, authorities have beefed up security and have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — barring illegal gatherings and large assemblies.

Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as well as Rawalpindi — which also houses Adiala Jail where the PTI founder is incarcerated.

A formal notification (No 4353), issued on August 4, stated that intelligence received by the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) during a recent meeting indicated an imminent threat to public safety, particularly near sensitive installations, major roads, and critical infrastructure.

The restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in force from August 5 to 10 across the Rawalpindi district.

The federal capital administration also declined to allow the PTI local chapter to hold a protest show at F-9 Park on August 5. Local leader Aamir Mughal had applied for permission on July 31.