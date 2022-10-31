Kanye West gets relief in George Floyd lawsuit: Report

George Floyd’s brother is not moving to take legal action against Kanye West for his unfounded claims about Floyd's death, as per TMZ.
The lawyer of Philonise Floyd, Lee Merritt, told TMZ, Philonise is temporarily standing down on his original threat to bring a lawsuit against Ye, Candace Owens and others for pushing the narrative George died from fentanyl, as opposed to the actions of Derek Chauvin.
Previously, Floyd’s family members, including his brother, were mulling suing Ye over his remarks in the Drink Champs episode that George’s cause of death was fentanyl and not police officer Derek Chauvin.
The report further adds the brother of Floyd cited the reason to pause legal action against West as his refrain from repeating ill-conceived claims related to George’s death after the Drink Champs episode.
The lawyer pointed out that the controversial episode has since been scrubbed from the YouTube host of the podcast N.O.R.E. and apologised for not interrupting Ye.
