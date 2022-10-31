BTS' Jin achieves new milestone in K-pop music: Details inside

BTS’ Jin creates history as a solo artist with the success of his first-ever collaboration single The Astronaut on popular music streaming platforms.

On October 31, Allkpop reported that BTS’ Jin's new single The Astronaut surpassed 5.62 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its release.

With this achievement, BTS Jin has made the biggest K-pop single debut record in Spotify history.

Meanwhile, BTS Jin becomes the third solo artist in K-pop history to surpass over 7 lac copies sales of The Astronaut in just 24 hours.

The Astronaut also holds the most-viewed music video mark as it crossed the 15.3 million views mark on the first day of its release.

In addition, The Astronaut soared to the iTunes top song chart in at least 97 different countries.