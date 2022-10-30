King Charles wants to spend this Christmas with Harry and Meghan's kids?

King Charles III will reportedly invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year.

The new monarch, 73, reportedly has plans to spend this Christmas with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, but Meghan and Harry do not seem to accept the invitation.

There are speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who don't maintain the best relationship with the royals, won't be travelling to the UK to celebrate the event with their royal relatives.

There are speculations that Archie and Lilibet would again be missing their royal cousins, uncles, aunts and grandfather on this Christmas as their parents do not seem interested to visit to their royal relatives anytime soon.