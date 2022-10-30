Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle heartbroken

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly left Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle heartbroken as the former was voted most inspirational woman of 2022.
Kate Middleton was voted top female model of 2022 in national poll of inspiring women.
The poll saw Prince William’s sweetheart win 35 percent of the vote, earning her the top spot.
Queen Consort Camilla received the support of 18 percent and Meghan Markle was left with 17 percent of vote.
According to Express UK, the poll was part of the Girls Out Loud campaign which attempts to unite and inspire girls across Britain.
TV host Rochelle Humes took second position with 25 percent vote and former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss secured third place with 23 percent.
