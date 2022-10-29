Camilla concludes her ‘very important’ health retreat in India

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly headed back to the United Kingdom on Friday following her health retreat in India.

Camilla has been the centre of attention ever since Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8. The recent developments must have put added pressure on Camilla.

But the royal jetted off to India where she received the ayurvedic or naturopathy treatments.

According to the Times of India, an insider told: “It looked like this break was very important for her."