King Charles racks up huge amount by selling Queen’s horses

King Charles III has reportedly bagged more than £1 million by selling the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 14 horses.
The new monarch inherited 37 horses from the Queen when she died on September 8 however as The Mirror reported that Charles doesn’t have a passion for horseracing.
As per reports, Charles earned £1,075,500 in total - averaging at over £75,000 each, over the three-day sales.
This came after an insider spilt the beans to Daily Mail: “The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame."
"The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue. The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion," Another source told the Mail.
