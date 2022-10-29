Weather forecast for Pakistan vs Netherlands match

PERTH: With Pakistan, all set to play their must-win game against the Netherlands tomorrow it has been reported that it might rain tomorrow.



According to the weather forecast, Perth will receive light rain during Pakistan vs Netherlands game which will start at 12pm (PST) on Sunday.

It may rain from 2pm to 4pm in the match city. The overall chances of rain in Perth are below 50% . After 4pm, the rain forecast will drop down to 11%.

Today, Perth received drizzle and the weather remained cold.

Perth will host two matches tomorrow; the first between Pakistan and Netherlands and the second between India and South Africa (4pm). Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in Brisbane tomorrow (8am).

All three games tomorrow are crucial in group 2, especially for Pakistan who would root for India and Zimbabwe to win at any cost.

Winless Pakistan currently stand at number five in group 2 with a run rate of -0.050. Babar Azam and Co. have to win all three matches first and then depend on the results of other matches.

If India beat South Africa and Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe, the chances of Pakistan's qualification into the super 4s will open up only in case of their victory over the Netherlands.

Pakistan lost to India by four wickets and Zimbabwe beat them by a run to put them on a verge of the T20 World Cup 2022's elimination.

