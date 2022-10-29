Weather forecast for Pakistan vs Netherlands match

PERTH: With Pakistan, all set to play their must-win game against the Netherlands tomorrow it has been reported that it might rain tomorrow.
According to the weather forecast, Perth will receive light rain during Pakistan vs Netherlands game which will start at 12pm (PST) on Sunday.
It may rain from 2pm to 4pm in the match city. The overall chances of rain in Perth are below 50% . After 4pm, the rain forecast will drop down to 11%.
Today, Perth received drizzle and the weather remained cold.
Perth will host two matches tomorrow; the first between Pakistan and Netherlands and the second between India and South Africa (4pm). Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in Brisbane tomorrow (8am).
All three games tomorrow are crucial in group 2, especially for Pakistan who would root for India and Zimbabwe to win at any cost.
Winless Pakistan currently stand at number five in group 2 with a run rate of -0.050. Babar Azam and Co. have to win all three matches first and then depend on the results of other matches.
If India beat South Africa and Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe, the chances of Pakistan's qualification into the super 4s will open up only in case of their victory over the Netherlands.
Pakistan lost to India by four wickets and Zimbabwe beat them by a run to put them on a verge of the T20 World Cup 2022's elimination.
— Thumbnail image of Melbourne Cricket Ground is a file photo taken from AFP.
Pakistan suffered a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday, four days after they went down to arch-rivals...
Shehbaz Sharif responds to jibe by Zimbabwean president who said, "Send the real Mr Bean next time"
"What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean," President of Zimbabwe tweets
"I am disappointed for not being able to stand till the end and finish the match for the team," Masood says
“As a captain, I accept that we didn’t play well, especially since we didn’t bat the way we should’ve batted...
It is Pakistan's second straight loss after their agonising, opening defeat to arch-rivals India, who top the group...