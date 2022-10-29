Kanye West's ex-Julia Fox cuts a casual figure as she steps out with son

Kanye West's ex-sweetheart Julia Fox was seen stepping out with her son Valentino, age one, on Thursday.
The beauty dressed casually in tiny bra tops and strappy undies while walking in a park in New York City.
Ditching her outrageous outfits, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress displayed her toned arms in a black tank top with graphic designs as she added slacks and military boots.
Julia shares her son with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. The couple were married in 2018 and divorced in 2020 before Valentino was born.
Julia is best known as West's ex-girlfriend. The two dated briefly.
The pair began dating earlier this year after meeting at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, but only lasted a few weeks with Julia's rep releasing a statement on Valentine's day saying 'Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.'
