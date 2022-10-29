Gigi Hadid looks incredible in bright green sweater vest as she steps out in NYC

Gigi Hadid showed off her sartorial style as she stepped out in New York City on Friday - amid ongoing rumors she is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.
The supermodel, 27, looked incredible in a green, orange, and white sweater vest, worn over a white blouse.
She teamed her gorgeous look with flared jeans, shades, and sneakers as she strutted down the street.
Her platinum tresses were styled in a tousled updo and she sported a radiant palette of make-up.
The star's outing comes amid her ex Zayn's return to Instagram after he unfollowed her on Instagram after photos of the model enjoying a cosy date with Leonardo DiCaprio surfaced last month.
Zayn and Gigi split last year after a tumultuous on/off six year relationship. The pair share a two-year-old daughter, Khai.
Gigi had been pictured getting close to Leo, 47, at a party in New York City last month - after the actor ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25.
